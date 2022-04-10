Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,677,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,497 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $147,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Man Group plc increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 750.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 369,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after buying an additional 325,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,541,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after buying an additional 212,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,460,000 after buying an additional 169,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.57. 432,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

