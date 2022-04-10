Equalizer (EQZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $114,582.00

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $114,582.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equalizer has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.34 or 0.07612557 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,207.73 or 1.00117757 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

