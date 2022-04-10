EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 3.8%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 32,594,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 22,241,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EQTEC from GBX 2.80 ($0.04) to GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price objective on shares of EQTEC in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £68.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.12.

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

