Enigma Market Capitalization Achieves $416,901.29 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $416,901.29 and approximately $220,495.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00264389 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005015 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000638 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022026 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.84 or 0.00669220 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

