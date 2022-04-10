Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Set at C$14.00 by Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) received a C$14.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.84% from the stock’s current price.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.67.

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.87 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The company has a market cap of C$795.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.31.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.68 million. Analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

