Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

TSE EFX opened at C$8.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$795.45 million and a P/E ratio of -42.24. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

