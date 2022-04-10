Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Up 5.4%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 22,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 86,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00.
Endurance Gold Company Profile (CVE:EDG)
