Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will announce sales of $46.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.80 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $34.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $196.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $213.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $231.17 million, with estimates ranging from $221.99 million to $240.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

EXK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 3,033,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,756. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.31 million, a P/E ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

