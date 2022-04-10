Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 143,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on ECPG. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of ECPG opened at $61.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $614,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

