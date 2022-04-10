Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE EIG opened at $40.39 on Friday. Employers has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

