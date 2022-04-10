Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EFSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.