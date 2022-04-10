Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,631 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Polaris by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.68 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

