Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 220 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MSA shares. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

NYSE:MSA opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.62. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $127.20 and a 1-year high of $172.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 374.48%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

