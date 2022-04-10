Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 122 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,908,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after buying an additional 194,730 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.39.

ENPH opened at $195.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day moving average is $182.95. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

