Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 300 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Quidel by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Quidel by 16.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,540,000 after acquiring an additional 143,085 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 8.3% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 96.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after acquiring an additional 423,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $67,827,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.53. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

