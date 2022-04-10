Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.81.

XPO opened at $60.90 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

