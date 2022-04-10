Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Ebix worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,429,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ebix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 91,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ebix by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 55,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ebix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ebix by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

EBIX stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $994.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

