Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after purchasing an additional 393,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,800,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,080,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.60.
NYSE:AMT opened at $266.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.65.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
