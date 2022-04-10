Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.20 billion, a PE ratio of 131.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average of $247.64.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $110,090.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,554,817. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.