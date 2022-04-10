Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 148,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

