Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. CSFB raised their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$64.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.85. Emera has a 12 month low of C$55.42 and a 12 month high of C$64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.2400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.05%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

