Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.
Emblem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMMBF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emblem (EMMBF)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.