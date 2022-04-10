Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $295.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $311.69 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.39.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

