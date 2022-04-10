Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $295.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.59.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $311.69 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.39.
In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.