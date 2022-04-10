electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 1.2%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 158,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,032,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECOR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get electroCore alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 315.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 24.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in electroCore by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.