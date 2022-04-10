electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 1.2%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 158,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,032,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ECOR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 24.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in electroCore by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.
About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
