Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Cap of $5.28 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $5,360.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00264802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001381 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,472,847 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

