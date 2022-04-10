eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $361.82 million, a PE ratio of 127.68 and a beta of 0.36.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.92 million. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,013,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

