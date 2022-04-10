Effect.AI (EFX) Market Cap Reaches $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ION (ION) traded 993,574.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,786.62 or 0.11190239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00197461 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00391122 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

