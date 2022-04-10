Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.92. 2,829,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,202. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.90.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,859 shares of company stock worth $22,865,184 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

