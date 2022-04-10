Edward S. Lampert Sells 2,913 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

LE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 26,842.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.