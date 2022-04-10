EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) PT Raised to €24.50

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.50 ($25.82) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.82) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

EDRVF stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

