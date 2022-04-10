eBoost (EBST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $36.00

eBoost (EBST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. eBoost has a total market cap of $537,226.98 and approximately $36.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.46 or 0.00263112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001352 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001520 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

