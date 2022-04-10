eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

EBAY stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

