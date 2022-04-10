e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will announce $90.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.10 million to $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $401.58 million, with estimates ranging from $391.33 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,706. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $19,845,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after buying an additional 587,364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after buying an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

