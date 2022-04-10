DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.90 ($48.24).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DWS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

ETR:DWS traded up €0.44 ($0.48) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €32.80 ($36.04). The company had a trading volume of 69,322 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.66 ($30.40) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($46.02). The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

