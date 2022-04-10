Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.45 ($51.05).

Shares of DUE opened at €24.86 ($27.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.48. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €24.46 ($26.88) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($48.44). The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

