DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.84. 3,113,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,871. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

