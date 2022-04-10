Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $54,103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $33,584,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $5,239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $233,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,030 shares of company stock worth $884,881 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

TWST opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.89. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $150.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

