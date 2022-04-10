Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after buying an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $146.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.58.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.