Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $396,000 Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

LTH stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.