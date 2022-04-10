Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,054 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $333.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $336.41. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.67.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

