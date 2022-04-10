Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $710.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

