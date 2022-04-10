Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 22.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 358,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 50.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of INT stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

