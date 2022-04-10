Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,973.77.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,543.99 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,519.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,642.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

