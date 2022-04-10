Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $359,000 Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $24.44.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

