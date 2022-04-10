Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QCR were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in QCR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in QCR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 262,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth $6,532,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCRH opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.07.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

