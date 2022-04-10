Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 5,608 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of MoneyGram International worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.