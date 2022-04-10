Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,470 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $144.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.74 and a 1-year high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

