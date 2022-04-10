Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of DCT opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -455.75, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

