Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,355. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

