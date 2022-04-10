DraftCoin Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $33,881.29 and approximately $6.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

